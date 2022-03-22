There was little disputing the economic impact that a proposed $375 million soybean crushing plant would have for Norfolk and the region as supporters lined up to speak favorably Monday evening before the Norfolk City Council.
But there was plenty of objection from many of the people who live in 27 residences north of the proposed site in the Becker rural subdivision. Concerns included noise, safety, bean dust and fears that property values would be significantly affected and wells in the area would dry up because of the amount of water the plant would use.
Following about two hours of testimony and 21 people who spoke, the council voted 7-0 to pass the first reading of an ordinance to allow the plant. The ordinance must be passed on two more readings before the zoning change takes effect.
Norma Jean Wilber identified herself as probably the oldest person at the meeting. Wilber, who lives in the subdivision, said she is 77 and is not going to move — even if the plant is built.
“Is this about money, or is this about people?” Wilber asked. “If you got enough money, you can do that — displace people without representation?”
Council member Thad Murren said he appreciated all the testimony that was offered. Murren said there needs to be more discussion so there can be accountability on traffic and other concerns that were brought up.
The zoning change has been requested by Michael D. and Gina Uecker; Raymond A. and Mary B. Johnson, trustees of the Raymond and Mary Johnson Trust; and Lea R. Puschendorf Jr. The change is from A (Agricultural District), and R-R (Rural Residential District) to I-2 (Heavy Industrial District) on land generally located north of East Nucor Road and east of North First Street and of Victory Road.
Other council members said they also think more discussions need to occur, saying they know the frustration expressed by residents. Council member Shane Clausen said he has been in their position, and he is listening.
“We do listen,” Clausen said. “We do hear your concerns.”
Nick Bowdish of Carroll, Iowa, founder and manager of Norfolk Crush, said the company plans to build a state-of-the-art soybean crush plant that would consume 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually.
“That’s over 550,000 acres of production to support this facility,” Bowdish said.
The plant would produce soybean meal, which is a high-protein livestock feed; soybean oil, which is a vegetable oil; and soybean hulls, which is an animal nutrition ingredient. The proposed facility will operate 24 hours a day for about 355 days per year and employ up to 55 people on a payroll of about $4 million, he said.
The impact of the soybean plant is estimated to raise an annual $8 million in prices paid to local farmers for their soybeans, Bowdish said.
The Nebraska Central Railroad line would be extended and the products would be shipped both by rail and trucks. With the latest technology, trucks would be able to be unloaded about one per minute and filled with soybean meal at a rate of about one per four minutes.
Bowdish estimated that about 200 to 300 trucks per day would travel on Monday through Friday to the plant. And while operations would be every day, the truck traffic would be Monday through Friday, he said.
The area consists of about 480 acres, and there should be adequate space at the plant to avoid trucks getting backed up on First Street unless there is a breakdown, Bowdish said.
Luke Henderson, an attorney representing some of the landowners in the Becker rural subdivision, said the subdivision has been there more than 50 years, with some of the people living there more than 30 years.
The proposed plant would be as close as 400 yards to the nearest neighbor and one-half mile from the farthest in the subdivision, Henderson said.
Although there would be a potential benefit to the community, that doesn’t negate the property rights of the neighborhood. No traffic or noise studies have been done, Henderson said.
Henderson was the first of at least five people who asked the council to delay its decision — or at minimum only pass it on first reading.
Jim Dishman of Norfolk, who also lives in the subdivision, asked several times who represents them on the council. The subdivision is outside of the city limits, so there is no city council representation, but it is within the city’s 2-mile zoning jurisdiction.
“We are forced to do something without representation,” Dishman said.
He said the neighborhood is peaceful and everyone gets along and takes care of each other.
“If this is approved, we can’t even sell our homes,” Dishman said.
Scott McHenry and his wife, Andrea, also spoke in opposition. Scott McHenry urged the council to postpone it and find a better location. They also have two children and are concerned about their safety growing up next to the plant and railroad.
A few of the people living in the subdivision asked the council members if they supported the change, would they like to buy their houses?
But there were also many people who spoke in favor.
Lukas Miller, a soybean producer from Randolph, said the plant would provide a big advantage to the price paid for soybeans. It also will shorten the drive many farmers have to go for soybean meal and selling soybeans, he said.
Miller said places like Sioux City, Fremont and Lincoln have soybean processing plants that are next to housing, and those plants are not as up to date as this one will be.
Nicole Sedlacek, who leads the Nebraska Public Power District economic development team, provided economic data. She said the information was based on data she obtained from public sources.
Among the figures she shared, the construction of the $375 million plant and 55 employees with a $4 million payroll will bring another 130 jobs, plus about $8.5 million annually in secondary impact.
Austen Hagood, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said on behalf of the chamber, its government affairs committee and the ag business council, they stand in support of the zoning change.
“Agriculture and industry drive the Norfolk economy,” Hagood said, “and this plant will be a major boost to both of those.”
This new industry will help to continue to grow Norfolk by “leaps and bounds.” Hagood said.
“Agriculture is the backbone or rural Nebraska, and Norfolk is the crossroads where industry and agriculture meet,” Hagood said.
John Dinkel, a Norfolk businessman, said the council has a tough decision. Economically, he called it a “no-brainer.”
Dinkel said there is little doubt that if Norfolk doesn’t take this plant, Bowdish would have other options and locate it in another area.
“Somehow or another, we got to make this work,” Dinkel said.
One of the council members asked Bowdish if he would be willing to move the location.
Bowdish said that was a “big ask” and the proposal was presented to the council based on what already has been presented. Among other things, there is a flood plain that would impact moving it to the east, he said.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Rob Merrill.
Meeting lasted: More than three hours, including an executive session.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, three; and about 90 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the keno comparison report for February 2022.
— Approved the mayor’s appointment of Susan Hansen to the Civil Service Commission, effective Sunday, May 1, for a term ending April 2028.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Football Club, allowing the use of soccer fields and green space located in North Pine Park, Liberty Bell Park and Embrace Park for youth soccer practice and training from April 1 through Dec. 31.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing Norfolk Recreational Baseball to use the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for baseball practice, games (not including tournaments), and camps, and for limited use of the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park, from April 11 through July 31.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Youth Baseball, allowing Norfolk Steel to use the ball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to hold a baseball tournament on Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12.
— Approved an agreement with Tina M. Kassmeier, doing business as Kelly’s Fast Pitch Softball, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for softball practice and games for its softball season from April 1 through Oct. 22.
— Approved a resolution releasing all utility easements in two lots of Orphan Grain Train future warehouse addition to the City of Norfolk.
— Approved right-of-way agreements for tracts for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street between Landeco II and the City of Norfolk for $33,490, $31,040 and $16,750; Mynor A. Monterroso and Ericka Martinez and the City of Norfolk for $45,000; BankFirst, formerly known as Bank of Norfolk, and the City of Norfolk for $34,370; SWAMT and the City of Norfolk for $15,050, $54,464 and $1,810; Elkhorn Development and the City of Norfolk for $1,470.
— Approved a temporary easement and corporation quitclaim deed for a tract between Consumers Public Power District, now known as Nebraska Public Power District, and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue 13th Street to First Street project for $6,730.
— Approved an electric vehicle site host agreement between Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and the City of Norfolk to install and maintain electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) on city property.
— Approved the purchase of a fleet vehicle for $29,977 from Anderson Auto Group to be used by the parks division.
— Approved the purchase a fleet vehicle for $39,989 from Anderson Auto Group to be used by fleet services.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Conducted a public hearing at the request of Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties, to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to C-2 (Central Business District) on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street. Council members also approved all three readings of an accompanying ordinance by a 7-0 vote.
— Met in executive session to discuss potential litigation.