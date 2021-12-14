A group care facility was given approval last week from the Norfolk City Council to operate in southern Norfolk.
Following a public hearing, the council voted unanimously to approve all three readings of an ordinance to change the zoning at the request of Richard J. and Kathy A. Sullivan from R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple-Family Residential District) for a house at 306 Indiana Ave.
On Nov. 16, the Norfolk Planning Commission had voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the zoning change. The council’s decision to approve the ordinance helps clear the way for the therapeutic house environment to help women transition back into the community.
It will be operated by Women’s Empowering Life Line (WELL), which will provide 24/7 staff at the facility.
Valerie Grimes, Norfolk city planner, said the area has R-3 zoning about 2½ blocks to the west and C-3 zoning, about a half-block to the south. The house is just north of Omaha Avenue in southern Norfolk.
Donielle Larson, executive director of WELL, said the goal is to make the house a Level 3.5 treatment facility for adults. That means it would serve for residential and substance abuse treatment, as well as mental illness.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the council asked Larson questions about the change, including how parking would be handled.
Larson said the house has alley access, so there will be parking in the alley, along with additional parking in another alley behind the house. The center would be able to handle up to 10 residents, she said.
“There will be adequate parking without us having to use the street,” she said.
Nobody spoke against the zoning change during the council’s public hearing. Norfolk has several of these types of houses for residents to transition back into the community.
These types of treatment facilities are allowed outright with R-3 zoning but require a conditional-use permit in R-2 zoning.