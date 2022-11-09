Plans for new apartments cleared an early hurdle on Tuesday morning.
The Norfolk Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a zoning change from local business district to multiple family residential at the northeast corner of Phillip Avenue and Fifth Street.
The request for the change came from representatives of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. The organization’s CEO, Roger Nadrchal, said the project is being completed in conjunction with the Growing Together Career Scholars program at Wayne State College.
Nadrchal said NeighborWorks joined efforts with Progressive Builders of Norfolk to construct a 29-unit apartment building that will complement the units in development by Dan and Connie Geary.
“It will have a meeting room on the lower level and an outside patio area,” said Kelby Herman with Progressive Builders. “It was designed in conjunction with the college to have some outdoor space for the students.”
The apartment building will feature two- and three-bedroom units and will include off-street parking for tenants. Herman said the design of the facility would fit in nicely with the rooflines found in downtown Norfolk.
“We’re excited to be able to add some multi-family housing to downtown Norfolk,” Herman said.
But the request met with resistance from the Rev. Neil Gately, who spoke on behalf of the First United Methodist Church, where he serves as a pastor. The church sits just east of the proposed development, and Gately expressed three concerns about the project moving forward: The timeline, parking and the setting.
Since the relocation of Courtesy Ford, the lot proposed for development has been used by at least three downtown organizations for overflow parking, Gately said.
“Wesley Center Child Development has the greatest need related to parking,” Gately said. “There is very limited space on the street for drop-off and pick-up, leaving virtually no space for staff parking.”
Gately proposed another option for the NeighborWorks project that included a property swap involving space owned by the church across Phillip Avenue to the south, which includes significantly more green space.
“We had reached out to several parties expressing our interest in the lot behind the church, and we believed that we would be kept in the loop, but we were mistaken,” Gately said.
Gately said he has no objection to the mission of NeighborWorks, but he believes there are better options available.
“We would appreciate the time and opportunity to negotiate with relevant parties and create a win-win solution,” he said.
Reminding commissioners of the request in front of them, chairman Dan Spray said he personally felt the zoning change was appropriate to the area.
“It sounds like it’s a great development,” Spray said.
Commissioner Kyle Deets agreed: “There’s a lot going on, and I understand there are certain boundaries and different things in the neighborhood that NeighborWorks needs to develop within. But parking is always going to be an issue as we continue to grow. That’s nothing that the city is not going to have to face. I think they’re working on that.
“These are growing pains. This is a big project they’re working on, and I echo what chairman Spray said and that it is appropriate, in my opinion, for this corner.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Brandon Franklin, Kyle Deets, Dan Spray and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Martin Griffith, Chad Bryant and Dirk Waite.
Meeting lasted: 38 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and 13 from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a multi-family dwelling in the office district on property at 1112 Verges Ave.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a request by Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp., doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, to consider a zoning change from C-1 (Local Business District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property located at the northeast corner of Phillip Avenue and Fifth Street.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West Inc. redevelopment project.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners voted to recommend the voluntary annexation of a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Victory Road. The annexation brings First Christian Church, located at 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., into the Norfolk city limits.