A passionate, systematic effort to build a new Lutheran pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school building in Pierce is off to a strong start.
Zion Lutheran Church and School celebrated the start of the public phase for the “NOW IS THE TIME: Honoring Our Legacy, Building Our Future Capital Campaign” with kickoff events Oct. 30-31.
The current school building for Zion Lutheran, which has served the Pierce community since 1903, was constructed in 1915. The new school, which will include eight classrooms and two stories, will strengthen the roots of Christ-centered education in Pierce.
The campaign’s goal is to raise $6 million, and the effort has received a $500,000 gift from an anonymous donor during the silent phase.
“We have been contemplating a new school for many years, and I’m excited the day has finally come to get this done,” said the Rev. Gordon Bruce, senior pastor. “I’m thrilled for Zion and for the generations of children this will impact.”
The primary focus of the campaign is to build a new 15,000-square-foot school building. The space will include 10 classrooms, a modern library and media center, administrative offices and a secure entrance at the front of the school. The school is anticipated to open during the 2023-24 school year.
“I hope to build on the legacy of those that came before us. We have been benefiting from a previous generation’s investments since 1915. It is time to make an investment of our own,” said Al Collison, campaign general co-chairperson.
“I have a personal sense of responsibility toward the present and future of Zion. This new school is going to be beneficial for our faith family, Pierce and the surrounding communities,” added Tami White, general co-chairperson.
