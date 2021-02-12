On Friday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 275, about 12.5 miles east of Norfolk.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office responded about 1:45 p.m. The accident occurred when the westbound pickup driven by Faron Fish, 58, of Yutan lost control and entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side before coming back onto its wheels, he said.
Fish was treated on scene by Stanton Emergency Medical Services and also was found to be under the influence of alcohol, Unger said. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI (above .15).
Fish was later released on a cash bond with a court date next month.
A witness to the accident was going to call 911 to report the pickup as a suspected impaired driver after observing the pickup left of center, when the accident occurred, the sheriff said.