Campers from the local community theater’s Norfolk Youth Theatre will perform the culmination of their work on three adaptations of Greek tragedies this Saturday in Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center.
Campers worked throughout the week on a range of performance and technical production skills such as improvisational techniques, blocking arrangement and charge artistry, to name a few.
“I think one of the reasons theater is important is because it gives us an opportunity to have shared experiences,” said Libby McKay, director of Norfolk Youth Theatre and board president of Norfolk Community Theatre. “The goal of Norfolk Youth Theatre is to foster and inspire youth in the pursuit of the arts and their passion for the arts. Whether you're part of the crew or the cast, you have this shared experience that nothing can take away from you, and I think when you add the audience component to it, you have that catharsis that happens. There's a connection that happens.”
Nearly 40 campers participated in Norfolk Youth Theatre this year. Each camper was involved with both the performance and technical aspects of theatrical production.
The camp’s theme was “Among the Immortals: A Trio of Greek Tragedies.” The plays being presented are “Persephone Underground,” “Psyche and Eros,” and an adaptation of Sophocles’s “Antigone.”
Students involved in the camp enjoyed an array of games designed to help build improvisational skills.
“The acting workshops are pretty fun,” said William Harrington, who takes on the role of Creon in “Antigone.” “It’s a lot of improv things to build your character, and if something really bad goes on stage, you have in your arsenal what to do — the ‘yes, and’ kind of thing that improv is. It's just able to say ‘OK, something happened, but we can still fix it.’”
And the skills that students learn in these shops apply off the stage, too.
“As grown-ups, we improv (sic) all the time,“ McKay said.
The pandemic provided a challenge that called for creative responses throughout the world of theater to keep shows going however possible as some major production houses remain closed across the country.
“Coming back from COVID has just presented some other unique things that we've kind of had to rise to that occasion,” McKay said. “I think this year has been really just making sure we're adhering to guidelines set forth by our health organizations and also by Northeast (Community College) and also things that we can do to make sure that we're keeping our staff and kiddos as protected as we can throughout this process.”
Performances will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, in the Cox Activities Center theater. Tickets are available through Norfolk Community Theatre.