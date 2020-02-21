Austin Truex received $1,000 in funding during the youth philanthropy contest last month for his Norfolk Area Christmas in July project.
Truex wants the Norfolk Area Christmas in July event to be a community-wide, family-friendly and fun occasion designed to encourage local recreation and local business through engaging activities, promotions and sales. After winning, Truex filled out a questionnaire, and here are his answers:
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner for the youth philanthropy contest?
I feel excited that I have the opportunity to move forward with my project. I am grateful to the philanthropy council and all of our sponsors for funding the project.
What inspired you to do your project?
This community has always given so much to me, and I would like to return the favor. This event is about unity throughout the community. I am excited to show Northeast Nebraska what Norfolk has to offer.
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
I hope to bring people together and encourage local recreation and business.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project or the youth philanthropy contest?
I want to encourage members of the community to mark their calendars for July 25 to come to Christmas in July. I would also encourage young people to participate in the youth philanthropy contest.