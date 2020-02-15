Youth Philanthropy: Seatbelt Safety

Dillon Grubb, Garret Snitchler and Jagger Spiering were funded $970 for their Seatbelt Safety project. The group wants to give seatbelt cutters to young drivers and inform them about the uses for the cutters.
After they had been informed their project was selected, they filled out a prepared questionnaire, and here are their answers:
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
We are glad that all the work and time we have put in has been successful.
What inspired you to do your project?
We saw issues with drivers our age, and we wanted to help mitigate these issues.
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
We hope to have a better educated driving population.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project or the youth philanthropy contest?
We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity and we can’t wait to continue on with our project.