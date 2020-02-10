Youth Philanthropy: Save a Life

Save a Life

Battle Creek Elementary students (from left) Hayden Neuhalfen, Gavin Lindgren, Ryan Ponto and Casey Schnebel pose for a photo at the youth philanthropy contest last month in Norfolk. 

 Courtesy photo

Battle Creek Elementary presented its Save a Life project at the youth philanthropy contest put on by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska last month. The project will be to provide first aid training for students ages 11-15 that will equip them with the skills needed while home caring for younger children or elderly family members.

The project was selected to receive $922.75 of funding. After winning, Battle Creek teacher Carrie Sheppard filled out a questionnaire, here are her answers:

How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?

We are excited that we will have the chance to have kids learn first aid. We are also happy to know we won due to our hard work.

What inspired you to do your project?

We wanted to help others learn first aid. We ourselves needed to know first aid to help others.

What do you hope to accomplish with your project?

We want kids to have the confidence to stay home alone and to take action in case of an accident.

Is there anything else you would like to say about your project of the youth philanthropy contest?

I am excited to start this project, and I hope we can do this again next year. Maybe year after year.

Tags

In other news

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.

Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting

Thai city copes with sorrowful fallout from mass shooting

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Thailand began releasing bodies to relatives Monday after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the country’s worst mass shooting in an hourslong siege at a shopping mall.

Death toll rises as storm moves eastward across Europe

Death toll rises as storm moves eastward across Europe

BERLIN (AP) — A storm battered Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains, killing at least six people and causing severe travel disruptions as it moved eastward across the continent Monday and bore down on Germany.

Youth Philanthropy: Save a Life

Youth Philanthropy: Save a Life

Battle Creek Elementary presented its Save a Life project at the youth philanthropy contest put on by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska last month. The project will be to provide first aid training for students ages 11-15 that will equip them with the skills needed while home ca…