Youth Philanthropy: Save a Life

Battle Creek Elementary presented its Save a Life project at the youth philanthropy contest put on by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska last month. The project will be to provide first aid training for students ages 11-15 that will equip them with the skills needed while home caring for younger children or elderly family members.
The project was selected to receive $922.75 of funding. After winning, Battle Creek teacher Carrie Sheppard filled out a questionnaire, here are her answers:
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
We are excited that we will have the chance to have kids learn first aid. We are also happy to know we won due to our hard work.
What inspired you to do your project?
We wanted to help others learn first aid. We ourselves needed to know first aid to help others.
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
We want kids to have the confidence to stay home alone and to take action in case of an accident.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project of the youth philanthropy contest?
I am excited to start this project, and I hope we can do this again next year. Maybe year after year.