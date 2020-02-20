Youth Philanthropy: Packing up Patriotism

Grace Day, Hannah Fowler and Reece Lawrence received $730 for their Packing up Patriotism project at the youth philanthropy contest last month. With the money they were awarded, they plan to send care packages to deployed soldiers with cards made by first and second grade students from Lincoln Montessori Elementary School. After receiving their funding, they were asked to fill out a questionnaire, and here are their answers:
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner for the youth philanthropy contest?
We are very grateful and excited that we will be able to complete our project.
What inspired you to do your project?
We realized that almost everyone knows someone in the military, but they are always in need of extra supplies.
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
We hope that there will be many soldiers who will get supplies that they might need while they are deployed. We are also hoping that the first and second graders at Lincoln will get a better understanding of the military.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project or the youth philanthropy contest?
We are very happy that there is a way for us to bring our ideas to life.