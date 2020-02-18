We all have participated in the Youth Philanthropy Contest in the past. We all have been excited about having the opportunity to participate again this year and can not wait to get started working on our project.
A day off from school allowed some young children whose parents are employed at Northeast Community College to get in some extra learning time with students enrolled in the institution’s early childhood education program.
The Panther Junior Optimist International Clubs was funded $640.34 to host an ice cream and bingo social for the members of The Arc of Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue dealt with a small fire at 806 Sixth St. late Monday night.
A Norfolk man with an outstanding warrant was arrested late Monday night after officers responded to a disturbance call.
We all have been given a gift. It’s how we choose to use it that matters.
LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry’s Brit Awards, which faced criticism for the lack of female artists nominated for the high-profile prizes.
TOKYO (AP) — An extraordinary two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship ends Wednesday, with thousands of passengers and crew set to disembark over the next several days in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — A 1,640-foot brick wall has been hastily erected in India’s Gujarat state ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, with critics saying it was built to block the view of a slum area inhabited by more than 2,000 people.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Uber driver accused of firing shots at passengers who told him he was driving the wrong direction has been arrested in Louisiana.
