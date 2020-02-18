JOI/Arc Spring Spectacular

Cole Ransen (from left), Lucas Ransen and Peyton Flohr are pictured with their winning project display.

 Courtesy photo
The Panther Junior Optimist International Clubs was funded $640.34 to host an ice cream and bingo social for the members of The Arc of Norfolk.
 
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
 
We are honored. We are extremely excited to be able to get started on our project and help the members of the Norfolk Arc.
 
What inspired you to do your project?
 
As a JOI Club, over the past few years, we have helped to serve the members at the annual soup supper in December. Through this connection and the advice of one of the Arc’s board members, we found out about the potential for more events to be held in the spring.
 
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
 
We hope to provide the Norfolk Arc with an additional event where they can come out and have fun.
 
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project or the Youth Philanthropy Contest?

We all have participated in the Youth Philanthropy Contest in the past. We all have been excited about having the opportunity to participate again this year and can not wait to get started working on our project.

Tags

In other news

Young children get extra learning time

Young children get extra learning time

A day off from school allowed some young children whose parents are employed at Northeast Community College to get in some extra learning time with students enrolled in the institution’s early childhood education program.

India builds wall along slum ahead of Trump visit

India builds wall along slum ahead of Trump visit

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — A 1,640-foot brick wall has been hastily erected in India’s Gujarat state ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, with critics saying it was built to block the view of a slum area inhabited by more than 2,000 people.