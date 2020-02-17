At the youth philanthropy contest, Sacred Heart Elementary received $995.99 of funding for its project Hope for Healing.
The project will be gifting care packages for cancer patients who are entering chemotherapy treatments at Faith Regional Health Services’ Carson Cancer Center.
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
We are thrilled to be selected as a contest winner, and we are excited to be able to give back to our community.
What inspired you to do your project?
We’ve had a relationship with Faith Regional in the past with a philanthropy project and we enjoyed the experience.
What do you hope to accomplish with your project?
We hope to make 60 care kits for patients at Carson Cancer Center.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project or the youth philanthropy contest?
We love being able to participate and give back.