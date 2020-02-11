Generations of Love

The Jefferson Elementary third graders stand with their display at the youth philanthropy contest. Shown here are (back row, from left) Ryann Cokens, Zane Halsey, Chloe Schamp and Keegan Barr; (front row, from left) Alexa Grevson, Matisyn Wagner, Alianna Petersen, Isabelle Warren and Brady Barg. 

 Courtesy photo

The Jefferson Elementary third graders received $990 of funding from the youth philanthropy contest last month. The third graders’ project was titled Generations of Love, which involves becoming pen pals with residents of the Madison House.

The project will allow students to meet new friends, surprise them with a special gift and read them a story.

How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?

We are so excited to be able to implement our project.

What inspired you to do your project?

Our pen pal letters to our friends at the Madison House.

What do you hope to accomplish with you project?

Bring joy to others and show others we care.

Is there anything else you would like to say about your project?

Thank you for the opportunity.

Tags

In other news

UN meeting ponders fast-track drugs, vaccines for new virus

UN meeting ponders fast-track drugs, vaccines for new virus

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization convened outside experts Tuesday to fast-track promising tests, drugs and vaccines to help slow the outbreak of a new virus that emerged in China that has killed more than 1,000 people and spread to two dozen other countries.