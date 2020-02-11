The Jefferson Elementary third graders received $990 of funding from the youth philanthropy contest last month. The third graders’ project was titled Generations of Love, which involves becoming pen pals with residents of the Madison House.
The project will allow students to meet new friends, surprise them with a special gift and read them a story.
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
We are so excited to be able to implement our project.
What inspired you to do your project?
Our pen pal letters to our friends at the Madison House.
What do you hope to accomplish with you project?
Bring joy to others and show others we care.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project?
Thank you for the opportunity.