The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska wasn’t expecting to have its 10th annual Youth Philanthropy Contest online, but it didn’t want to miss an opportunity for students to help the community — especially during a pandemic.
The contest features local youths pitching ideas of how they can help the community through volunteer projects. The biggest change to this year’s event is that it will be completely online, said Callan Collins, youth contest chairwoman.
Collins said applicants would have to get creative with their projects this year, as everyone has to follow COVID-19 guidelines while participating. Previously, many participants created hands-on ideas such as volunteering in nursing homes, hospitals or schools, which might not be feasible during the pandemic.
“As adults in our committee, we just sat around thinking of what projects could happen and we couldn’t really come up with them,” Collins said. “But then we realized that the idea is the contest is youth-centered and youth-focused, so it’s not a group of adults trying to think of what we can do for the community.”
Any person from kindergarten age to the age of 25 can compete in the contest, either as individuals or in a group. Participants create projects that will help the community grow, change for the better and are “philanthropic” in nature.
The council will select 10 winners and each participant or group will receive $1,000 to fund their project. They also will be paired with a community mentor to aid them in completing the project.
The majority of last year’s winners weren’t able to complete their projects because of COVID-19, Collins said. Funds had to be returned for the projects that weren’t completed, but those participants are encouraged to apply again this year.
Applications may be found at www.daycos.com/youth-philanthropy-contest/. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 5.
Usually, participants would create a display board describing their idea and set them up for community judges to review. A showcase announcing the winners would be held the next day, and then youths would be paired with mentors at a later date.
This year, the process will include just an online application that will be reviewed by judges remotely. Applicants have the opportunity to attach a presentation, photo, drawing or video that helps describe their project.
Winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 19 on the philanthropy council’s Facebook page and they will be contacted to receive funding and be matched with a community mentor.
Collins said she hopes applicants still will be creative even though the contest won’t be held in person.
“It’s the same idea of them coming up with the project and putting it down on paper, but just not being able to stand next to it and talk about their project,” she said. “Which for youth, that’s a big piece of it, but we thought it would be better to still continue on with it even without that piece.”
More than 100 youths participated in last year’s contest, according to the philanthropy council. Over the past nine years, $140,000 worth of projects have been completed in the area and 189 projects have been submitted in multiple counties.
“It’s just a fun event for Norfolk and for the youth,” Collins said. “It’s a positive thing, and I feel like there are just so many people hurting, it’s a good way for our kids to think of others and ways that they can help.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To find more information about the Youth Philanthropy Contest, visit http://philanthropycouncilne.org/youth-contest/.