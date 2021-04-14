The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2021 Youth Philanthropy Contest. This year’s contest moved entirely online because of the ongoing pandemic, but students throughout Northeast Nebraska will still be able to make a positive impact on their communities.
Youths from kindergarten through age 25 were invited to submit applications for the contest and they were encouraged to think about how they could make the world a better place right here in their own backyard. Contest winners will receive up to $1,000 and will work with local nonprofits to complete their projects.
The winners were:
— Positivity in Pierce: Eleanor Bauermeister, Joslynn Kraft and Emelyn Unseld – In celebration of Pierce’s 150th anniversary, 150 community members will be encouraged to complete 150 acts of kindness each.
— Hadar Park Improvement Plan: Kairi Burhoop, Greenleigh Flesner, Jamee Burhoop, Carl Vogt, Ann Reeker and Ian Tarr – These students from Immanuel Lutheran School will be making improvements to Hadar Park to benefit the whole community.
— March On, Veterans!: Callum Skiff – Veterans at the Norfolk Veterans Home who are in need of good shoes will be provided with the shoes they need.
— Community Food Pantry: The Zone Afterschool Program – A community food pantry will be created for the public to support families in the Norfolk community that may not be able to afford groceries during this hard time.
— Summer Blessings of JOOI: Norfolk Panther JOOI Club – Fun and helpful summer items will be provided to the 135 students at Grant and Washington elementary schools who participate in the Blessings in a Backpack program.
— Ta-Ha-Zouka Cleanup Day: Cole McGregor – A cleanup day will be organized for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to remove trash and make the park more enjoyable for the community.
— ’Folks Filling ’Forks: Sacred Heart Sophomore Discipleship Group – Two food pantry cupboards will be built and installed in Norfolk to help battle food insecurity and encourage a culture of caring.
— First Responder Sensory Kits: Katie Hogancamp, Ariana Hilkeman, Erin Hilkeman, Noah Risor, Tristan Beck, Makenna Love and Phoebe Kleensang – Sensory Kits will be created for and distributed to first responders to use with adults and children with sensory and other special needs during crisis situations.
The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska was established in 2010 with a mission to create a culture of giving in Northeast Nebraska. It comprises more than 30 collaborative partners from area nonprofit organizations who come together to share resources and support the mission to create a culture of giving.