The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska is encouraging young people from kindergarten to age 25 to think about how they can make their community a better place by participating in the 2020 Youth Philanthropy Contest.
The goal of this contest is to help students learn about giving back to their communities in a hands-on, meaningful way. Students may use their creativity, compassion and love of their community to make a difference, right here in their own backyards.
Applications are due Saturday, Jan. 25, by 11:30 a.m. Ten contest winners will receive up to $1,000 to complete their projects. Individuals, small groups, clubs and classrooms are all invited to participate.
The public is invited to the Youth Contest Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library. All youth contest projects will be on display. Participants will be asked to talk about their projects during a short program, and winners will be announced. This is a free event and open to the public.
Want to learn more?
For more information about the contest, including the complete guidelines and application packet, visit www.philanthropycouncilne.org.