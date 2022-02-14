The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2022 Youth Philanthropy Contest, which attracted youths from across Northeast Nebraska who gathered at the Norfolk Public Library on Jan. 29.
This year youths from kindergarten through age 25 were invited to submit applications for the contest and encouraged to think about how they could make the world a better place right here in their own backyard.
Eight contest winners were chosen and will receive up to $1,000 each to complete their projects while working with local nonprofits.
2022 Youth Philanthropy Contest winners
— Books and Babies by the Elkhorn Valley Schools Century Club — The goal of the project, "Books and Babies," is to provide families of newborn babies with books before they even leave the hospital to encourage them to read aloud to their young children.
— Embrace Park Little Library by Isabella Fuhrer and Madalyn Fuhrer — To open a little library at Embrace Park in Norfolk, regularly stocked with children's books with positive messages of inclusion and diversity. Offering readers books on celebrating diversity by appreciating the variety of abilities and cultures people have.
— Luggage of Love by seventh grade students in Mrs. Boche's ELO class (Extended Learning Opportunity) at Norfolk Junior High School — “We want to make a difference for teens who are going through a difficult time in their life by providing them with a piece filled with essential items and a lot of love when they arrive at Bright Horizons,” the students said.
— Premier Estates Smiles by Eleanor Bauermeister and Lydia Cone — “We are going to make tie blankets for all of the people living at Premier Estates in Pierce,” the project organizers said.
— Raelynn's Warm Wishes by Raelynn Terveer — “My project is to make tie blankets for the residents at the Norfolk Veterans Home,” Terveer said.
— Scents of Hope by Sophia Mackey — “I plan to purchase and donate perfume to Haven House in Wayne. Haven House helps women who have been in domestic violence situations,” Mackey said.
— Serving the Vets by Blaire DeLancey — “I want to make 50-60 care kits for veterans at the Norfolk Vets Home since they have been isolated from visitors for the past couple of years because of COVID,” DeLancey said.
— Youth Artists Mural by Austin Truex -—The Youth Artists Mural project is designed to allow young people from the area to make their mark on the community through personalized art, collaboration with others and the beautification of Norfolk's downtown district.
The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska was established in 2010 with a mission to create a culture of giving in Northeast Nebraska. It is composed of more than 30 collaborative partners from area nonprofit organizations who come together to share resources and support the mission to create a culture of giving. For more information, visit http://philanthropycouncilne.org.