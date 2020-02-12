Shade Masters’ Children of the Trees wants to plant trees on school grounds as a way of honoring Nebraska’s inception of Arbor Day 148 years ago, as well as bring awareness to the loss of trees during the 2019 flood and the importance of trees in the Norfolk community.
Shade Masters won $1,000 of funding during the recent youth philanthropy contest. They were asked to fill out a questionnaire, and here are their answers.
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
Excited and proud.
What inspired you to do your project?
Two trees died at Bel-Air and during the 2019 flood.
What do you hope to accomplish with you project?
Create more shade and hopefully start a Norfolk Tree campus club for the district.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project of the youth philanthropy contest?
We are grateful the contest exists.