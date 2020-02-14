Maran Andersen

Maran Andersen is shown the youth philanthropy contest. Andersen’s project, A.M. Helping Homeless Bags, was funded $800. 

 Courtesy photo

Maran Andersen’s project to help homeless get back on their feet was funded $800 at the youth philanthropy contest. The A.M. Helping Homeless Bags project owner filled out a questionnaire after winning, and here are the answers:

How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?

I am happy that I got chosen to do my project and help people out.

What inspired you to do your project?

To give back to the community and the want to help people.

What do you hope to accomplish with you project?

To give the needy items to call their own.

Is there anything else you would like to say about your project of the Youth Philanthropy Contest?

That it is a great way to help the community.

Tags

In other news

Youth Philanthropy: A.M. Helping Homeless Bags

Youth Philanthropy: A.M. Helping Homeless Bags

Maran Andersen’s project to help homeless get back on their feet was funded $800 at the youth philanthropy contest. The A.M. Helping Homeless Bags project owner filled out a questionnaire after winning, and here are the answers:

Harlem Renaissance event planned at Wayne State

Harlem Renaissance event planned at Wayne State

WAYNE — The Wayne State College President’s Council on Diversity and the Multicultural Center will present “The Harlem Renaissance and the Invention of Modern Black Culture in the 1920s.”

NPPD leader announces plans to leave

NPPD leader announces plans to leave

With a career of more than 40 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including the past nine as president and chief executive officer, Pat Pope announced during Thursday’s board of directors meeting he plans to step down as president and CEO.