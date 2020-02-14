Youth Philanthropy: A.M. Helping Homeless Bags

Maran Andersen’s project to help homeless get back on their feet was funded $800 at the youth philanthropy contest. The A.M. Helping Homeless Bags project owner filled out a questionnaire after winning, and here are the answers:
How do you feel about being selected as a contest winner?
I am happy that I got chosen to do my project and help people out.
What inspired you to do your project?
To give back to the community and the want to help people.
What do you hope to accomplish with you project?
To give the needy items to call their own.
Is there anything else you would like to say about your project of the Youth Philanthropy Contest?
That it is a great way to help the community.