Young teen reportedly steals car

STANTON — On Sunday morning at about 3:20 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.
The vehicle was being operated by a 13-year-old boy who was found to have stolen the vehicle from a Norfolk residence, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The juvenile was taken into custody and later released to his parents. The vehicle was returned to the owners, the sheriff said.
The juvenile faces formal charges of theft and no operators license in both Stanton and Madison counties.