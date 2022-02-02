Forget the narrative that you can’t attract people to rural areas.
That was the advice offered Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Tom Field, director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program.
Students are aspiring all the time to return to their hometowns, with a married couple from West Point and twin brothers from Albion providing examples of how they have been able to do it.
Field and the young entrepreneurs were featured in the second of a periodic, “What’s new at NU?” series at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. The events are co-sponsored by Northeast Nebraska Growing Together, the Aksarben Foundation, the University of Nebraska Foundation and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The reason that we are here is because of a very successful rural Nebraskan, and that was Paul Engler,” Field said to about 20 people who were attending the event.
Engler, who is from Bassett, was raised in a family that had a small fuel distribution business. He went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked with Louis Dinklage in the beginning days in Wisner, Field said.
Next, Engler sought opportunities in Texas and started Cactus Feedyards. It would go on to become the world’s largest feedyards, Field said.
Engler wanted to have another generation of entrepreneurs, so he donated $20 million to the university to start the entrepreneurship program.
“We’re here because there was a Nebraska kid who went out and did something special,” Field said. “I think that is the story of Nebraska over and over and over again.”
Field said there’s a new trend, where 90% of young people desire to live and work in the rural areas where they grow up or someplace similar.
As part of the example, he presented Matt and Joe Brugger, twin brothers from Albion; and Eric and Hannah Klitz, a couple from West Point.
The Bruggers founded Upstream Farms, which seeks to connect customers back to the land one meal at a time.
They sell beef, pork and honey directly to consumers all over the country and also deliver directly to people’s homes. They also have started a grain distillery and make vodka and bourbon from the grain they raise.
“We’ve done it for almost five years now,” Joe Brugger said. “We started as sophomores in college. We had a lot of ideas.”
Joe Brugger said the best advice they got came from Field, who told them if they wanted to help their community, the best thing they could do is return and start a business.
The Klitzes own Oak Barn Beef, which utilizes DNA testing and dry-aging, and ships Nebraska beef directly to consumers across the country. Hannah Klitz started the business as a sophomore in college.
She also works full time as the communications coordinator at The Combine, a program by Invest Nebraska that supports Nebraska agricultural technology startups. Eric Klitz works as a loan officer in West Point and also owns rental properties.
Joe Brugger said they would like to have more mentors in their hometowns. It seems as though many of the previous generation told them they couldn’t make it in their hometown, but that seems to have shifted with the current generation, they said.
Matt Brugger said he also wishes there were more funds available for entrepreneurship outside of tech businesses, which can be unprofitable for three for four years, “but with other businesses if you’re not profitable in year one, you’re going to eat a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” Matt said.
Hannah Klitz said she wanted to help put a positive face of the farmer to the consumer, so she started her business and building the brand.
Eric Klitz said he appreciated growing up in West Point and it is something that they would like to have for their kids. That includes learning such traits as hard work and entrepreneurship, he said.
All of the young entrepreneurs said they also like to have interaction with other young people when they aren’t working. It is important for rural communities to have places where they can gather and activities to do when they aren’t working, they said.