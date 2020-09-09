It took countless hours of preparation — building stands, coloring signs and squeezing lemons — but five children accomplished a summer mission: Raising money for their favorite nonprofits.
Two Norfolk organizations recently received donations from the finalists of the McMill CPAs & Advisors Lemonade Camp, an annual event that teaches children entrepreneurship through selling lemonade.
Christ Lutheran School received $1,395 from two campers, Blaire Delancey and Gracyn Korth, and the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska received $546 from three campers, Sophia, Jonah and Ruby Thone. Each donation included a $250 match from McMill CPAs & Advisors.
This year’s Lemonade Camp operated differently because of COVID-19, said Julie Sugita, who works in marketing and administration at the firm.
“We definitely didn’t want to skip the camp per se, but we wanted to find a way to still involve kids in the community and not have them on campus,” Sugita said. “We were thinking, what if we gave them the information to empower themselves to do it at home?”
Normally, around 80 kids come to the McMill building to learn about the basics of business and how to create a profitable lemonade stand.
Because of health restrictions, an information packet was available online instead for those who wanted to get involved, and it was up to the participants to create a plan and their own stands.
There were nine participants, with five of them being from the finalist teams. The change in camp plans actually worked out better, said Mandy Delancey, Blaire’s mother.
“I think that’s why the girls enjoyed doing this,” Delancey said. “One of the dads built the stand out of pallets, the girls painted it and decorated it. They loved it.”
Lemonade Camp participants had two weeks to create their stand and could decide where they wanted their profits to go. They could keep the cash or give some to charity — either way, McMill CPAs & Advisors would donate their $250 to the finalists’ favorite nonprofit.
Both teams ended up giving all of their profits to the organizations.
Drew Urban, Christ Lutheran principal, said he wasn’t expecting Blaire and Gracyn, who are both fifth graders at the school, to donate their profits, let alone 100% of them.
“I’m just very proud of them and the hard work they put in; it's a really cool contest,” Urban said. “We asked the girls to choose what (the donation) was going to be for. They decided it would go toward sixth grade volleyball jerseys and probably some more athletic type of stuff.”
Because the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska is 100% donation-funded, it will be using Sophia, Jonah and Ruby’s donation for animal care, salaries or maintenance, said Lisa Doescher, shelter manager.
“Every donation we get is appreciated, no matter how big or small,” she said. “Especially when kids are involved, we think about the future and who is going to be here supporting the organization in the future years. It's always a good feeling to know they put in the work and effort to raise money for someone other than themselves.”
The two teams credit their success to several innovations that attracted crowds of people to their stands, according to the McMill website. Blaire and Gracyn used freshly squeezed lemonade, and Sophia, Jonah and Ruby offered homemade cookies.
Sugita said this year’s event would probably change how Lemonade Camps are hosted from now on —giving kids more responsibility when creating their lemonade business.
“It’s definitely a way we can reach the younger folk of our community, which is what we want to embrace,” Sugita said. “We thought we definitely wanted to do something this year through the pandemic and we wanted to give (the youth) something to do. We were thrilled about the kids who did participate and definitely were surprised of their success.”