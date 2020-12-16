HUMPHREY — The woman from Tri-County approached them with a couple of goody bags, just to say thanks for the great broadcasts.
Carson Schnitzler and Jason Sjuts were providing the commentary for playoff volleyball, and the visitor wanted to let them know it was appreciated.
While Sjuts is now part of the action, Schnitzler is calling the games solo.
Perched on the top row of the bleachers, the Humphrey High School junior is in his element and getting valuable experience for something he hopes becomes a career.
“I’ve just been watching sports my life and watching games, and I thought it’d be pretty cool, so I just started picking up on it. It’s a lot of fun,” Carson said.
In the past he announced starting lineups at games and this year began doing play-by-play for the school’s live-streaming.
Mitzi Luedtke, technology coordinator for the school, is the brains behind the technical aspect of live-streaming.
She started live-streaming events in 2014 when a former student prodded her and over the years, the production has gotten better in every aspect.
“The technology has certainly gotten better,” she said. “We had a patron donate to us a brand new camera, and that has made it so much better.”
It wasn’t until last year that she thought about having someone call the games, and students kept telling her to let Carson do it. It didn’t work out last year, but it’s full speed ahead this year.
“We love it, nothing but rave reviews,” Luedtke said.
Home games are streamed live, but other schools also stream their games, so Humphrey High fans can check those out on YouTube.
Besides Carson, other students lending their voices have been Sjuts and Alex Schemek.
For Carson, it is more than just something to do. He devotes time to studying Bulldog opponents.
“Usually, the day of the game, I’ll look at MaxPreps, look at all the stats and get all the information I want,” he said.
This year he has done play-by-play for football, volleyball and now basketball, which involves making sure he knows the rules and strategy for each sport.
“I knew a lot of them, but there were some I had to pick up,” he said.
When most people watch games, they focus on the action, but Carson listens to what the broadcasters are saying and how they say it.
“(I listen) how they work, instead of what they say, but how they say it to make it sound professional,” he said.