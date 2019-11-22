The Norfolk Family YMCA is on a mission to give local breast cancer patients a reason to smile.
This is the fifth year that the Norfolk Family YMCA has donated personal care packages to women with breast cancer going through chemotherapy.
Representatives from the YMCA hand delivered the packages recently to the Carson Cancer Center staff to give to patients as they come in for treatment.
Items such as, blanket, antibacterial, adult activity/coloring books with colored pencils and pen, mints, hot/cold pack, soft socks, a planner and a Women’s Fitness membership to the Y were packed into pink tote bags with "Together We Are Strong" printed on the front.
YMCA members and staff donated items to fill the bags and the bags were paid for by the YMCA's "Pumpin' in Pink" fundraiser and breast cancer awareness event that took place in October. Pumpin’ in Pink is an event for girls in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. About 100 young girls attend the event annually.
The event hosted at the Y is a little girls night out where they get primped and pampered. Several businesses got together to help sponsor the event.
"I've got kind of a passion for it," said Cassie Wattier, party coordinator for the YMCA. "I had someone close to me pass away from breast cancer, so that's why I love doing it. But we all come together as staff to put this on.
"The biggest reason we do it is to put a smile on their face. That's our goal."