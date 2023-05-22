Norfolk police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly wouldn’t stop disturbing neighbors.
At 12:28 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 309 N. Ninth St. for the report of a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller reported that a neighbor was screaming loudly at the tenants of another residence on Prospect Avenue. The man reportedly was yelling about people being naked.
Officers had contact with Joe Kleve, 63, of Norfolk, who allegedly was outside yelling and disturbing his neighbors. Officers issued Kleve a citation for the disturbance, Bauer said, but he would not sign the citation and retreated back inside his home.
Police left the area but returned about 10 minutes later, as Kleve had again come outside and was yelling, Bauer said. Officers again had contact with Kleve, this time arresting him on suspicion of disturbing the peace and second-degree trespass.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.