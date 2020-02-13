NDN logo

An arctic blast ushered winter weather conditions back to Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday.

Only a trace of snow fell in the Norfolk area, but air temperatures began dropping early in the afternoon as northwest winds gusted up to 45 miles per hour. The overnight low dipped to -7 degrees at around 8 a.m., and wind-chill values sank as low as -28 early Thursday morning.

Although the cold air and wind on Wednesday created dangerous and miserable conditions, it did not come anywhere close to breaking the 121-year-old record low air temperature of -30, set in 1899. (Low air temperature does not factor in wind chill.)

A warming trend is in store for the weekend, beginning with sunshine and a high around 36 on Friday, but windy conditions will continue through Saturday, when highs will reach the mid-40s.

Tags

In other news

Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling

Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Country singer Darius Rucker couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever.

With impeachment over, critics see Trump ‘retribution tour’

With impeachment over, critics see Trump ‘retribution tour’

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the week since his acquittal on impeachment charges, a fully emboldened President Donald Trump is demonstrating his determination to assert an iron grip on government, pushing his Justice Department to ease up on a longtime friend while using the levers of presidential p…

USDA seeks applications to increase rural access

USDA seeks applications to increase rural access

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help increase access to education, training and health care resources in rural communitie, Donald “DJ” LaVoy, USDA deputy undersecretary for rural development, announced Wednesday.

Philanthropy contest: Activity Bags

Philanthropy contest: Activity Bags

At the 2020 youth philanthropy contest last month, Sacred Heart Edge and Growing Families received $732.95 of funding for their Activity Bag project.