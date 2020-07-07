Court bench NDN

A Yankton woman has been arrested on a warrant after she failed to appear for sentencing on threatening use of a explosive device.

Christi Johnson, 35, was charged with threatening use of an explosive device after she made a bomb threat to Creighton Community Schools in August. In February, she pleaded guilty to the charge, the Know County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Johnson was scheduled for sentencing June 30 but did not appear, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The sheriff’s office arrested her Tuesday on that warrant.

