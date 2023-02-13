SCHUYLER — A 44-year-old Wyoming man will appear in Colfax County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for offenses related to child pornography.
Clifton D. Reinoehl of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested by the Schuyler Police Department on suspicion of possession of child pornography and enticement of the visual depiction of sexually explicitly conduct involving a child, 16 years of age, according to a press release from Bruce Prenda, Colfax County attorney.
The police investigation will be forwarded to the county attorney and remains ongoing, according to the release.
The is no immediate likelihood of harm to individuals or the public; however, law encouragement is asking for assistance and encourages anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Sgt. Ryan Andel of the Schuyler Police Department at 402-352-2415, or the Colfax County attorney victim and survivor advocate at 402-352-8502.