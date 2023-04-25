A Wynot man who was sentenced to jail earlier this month for three misdemeanor protection order violations was handed down a prison sentence on Monday for a trio of felony convictions.
Derek Ehlers, 48, was sentenced by District Judge Bryan Meismer to 2 years in prison for attempted first-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Ehlers’ sentence includes 2 years for each conviction, with all counts to be served at the same time.
In December 2020, Meismer sentenced Ehlers to 2 years of probation for his three felony convictions. Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney later filed a motion to revoke Ehlers’ probation after it was learned by law enforcement officials that Ehlers had contacted Jennifer Blackwell numerous times.
Blackwell, who had been in a relationship with Ehlers for several years, was granted a protection order against Ehlers in 2019.
Ehlers initially was charged with 12 counts of violating a protection order. He pleaded guilty to three of those counts in February and had the remaining nine dismissed.
On April 5, Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe sentenced Ehlers to 660 days in jail — 355 days for the first count and 305 days for the second count — plus 2 years of probation for the third count.
Meismer ordered Ehlers’ prison sentence to run at the same time as the county jail sentence handed down by Luebe, adding about 3 weeks of incarceration for Ehlers. The judge could have ordered consecutive sentences, meaning Ehlers would have been required to serve about 11 months in the Cedar County Jail before being transported to a prison facility to serve his district court sentence.
Instead, Ehlers was immediately transported to a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility, where he will spend about a year with good behavior.