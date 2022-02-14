WAYNE — The Wayne State College Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performs Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the WSC Music Annex. Because of space limitations, this concert will be live-streamed on the Wayne State College Department of Music Facebook page.
The symphonic band is conducted by Anthony Baird. Repertoire includes the lush harmonies of “Sweet New Moon” by Yukiko Nishimura and the popular military march “Globe and Eagle” by John Philip Sousa. The wind ensemble is conducted by Dr. Josh Calkin. Selections cover Brooke Pierson’s “Each Moment Should be Lived Fully,” celebrating life’s positive spirit during challenging times; David Maslanka’s environmentally conscious “Mother Earth” fanfare; and Philip Sparke’s thrilling and energetic “Strathcarron.”
For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.