WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WAYNE — Ten Wayne State College graphic design students will have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the annual Senior Portfolio Review on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Niobrara Room of the Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus. This event is free and open to the public.
The Senior Portfolio Review provides prospective employers an opportunity to meet graduating seniors and review their creative endeavors. Students display design examples, sample project proposals and design briefs. Attendees are welcome to visit individually with students and collect résumés, business cards and “leave-behind” portfolios for potential employment consideration after the event.
Fall 2021 Senior Portfolio Review presenters include: Tim Bartz and Tyler Pecena of Wayne; Rony Cambara of South Sioux City; Larissa Cantu of Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil; Heather Ernst of Springfield; Sydney Geier of Leigh; Rose Ingracia of Lincoln; Danielle Meyer of Oakland; Jayden Mitchell of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; and Skye Schroeder of Clearwater.