WAYNE — Wayne State College reported 27 more COVID-19 cases on Monday with its weekly online dashboard update.
The increase brings the total number of cases at the college since Aug. 14 to 266. There are 17 active cases.
On Nov. 9, the college had 239 total positive cases and 36 active cases.
With the semester ending Wednesday, Nov. 25, this is the last week Wayne State is reporting cases. Reporting will resume in January for the spring semester.
The college also edited the format of its graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Because of directed health measures, guests are no longer allowed to attend the ceremony.
Only graduates and college personnel will be allowed at Rice Auditorium, where graduation is taking place. The event will be live-streamed from the college’s website and also will be televised on Campus Cable 6.1 and on American Broadband channel 6 (Wayne).