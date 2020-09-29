Wayne State College has 43 more COVID-19 cases from its last weekly update on Sept. 21, according to its online dashboard.
Of the new group of cases, only one is still active, with the rest being recovered. This gap is because of delays in receiving lab test results, said Jay Collier, director of college relations.
Students are spending more time in quarantine as a potential positive case than in isolation as a confirmed positive, he said.
“We even had a scenario this week where a student went from quarantine with a few days left, but (with) no remaining symptoms, to receiving their positive test result and because symptoms started 10 days ago, the student was able to leave isolation that day as a recovered case,” Collier said in an email that was sent to students on Monday. “The community should rest assured, however, that our quarantine procedures continue to work well and provide a place for students to safely await test results and isolate themselves away from the general campus population.”
The college has had 105 positive COVID-19 cases overall since Aug. 14, with 76 of them recovered and 29 of them still active. Last week, the college reported a total of 62 cases, with 34 recoveries and 28 of them still active.
So far there’s been no evidence the increasing cases are due to a community spread on campus, according to the student email. The new cases have been isolated and caused by people not following the college’s health guidelines, primarily in off-campus roommate scenarios.