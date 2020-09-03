A Wayne State College professor’s original film will be making its premiere at a local theater.
“To Live Again,” an original film by Michael White, an assistant professor of communication arts, will make its premiere Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, according to a media release.
A red carpet and press event begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening and a 9 p.m. question-and-answer session.
Health guidelines for cinemas will be followed, including ushered seating, 50% capacity, parties no larger than six seated together, no concessions and masks required.
The event is free and seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The film runs one hour, 40 minutes and is rated PG.
“To Live Again” chronicles the life of Gavin Salles, a middle-age screenwriter turned college professor. Gavin’s life is filled with eccentric characters who are deeply concerned for his well-being after his wife’s death.
When Gavin meets Elaine Rush, a newly minted Ph.D. half his age, he must come to terms with what it means to fall in love with someone half his age. Gavin Salles is by played Rob Merritt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Elaine Rush is played by Lindsay John Bauer of Orange City, Iowa.
As a nod to White’s favorite French film directors, “To Live Again” pays homage to François Truffaut, François Ozon and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, according to the release.
This is White’s second feature film. His films, “The Ghost in Her” and “Ever Fallen,” have been featured in festivals throughout the central United States.
In 2020, “Ever Fallen” received the Award of Excellence for Screenplay and Award of Achievement Live Action Entertainment — Long Form from the Iowa Motion Picture Association. “The Ghost in Her” received the Award of Achievement in the Live Action Entertainment — Short Form category.
Student film premiere postponed
“Sigmund and Dora,” an original film by Wayne State College student Shelby Hagerdon that was set to make its premiere Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, Sept. 22, because of COVID-19.
Hagerdon, a senior from Smithland, Iowa, created the 20-minute film as part of an honor thesis, according to a college media release.
The postponed premiere will follow its originally planned schedule on Sept. 22 with a red carpet and press event at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening and a 7:30 p.m. question-and-answer session at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Wayne.
CDC guidelines for cinemas will be followed, including ushered seating with 50% capacity, parties no larger than six seated together, no concessions and masks required.