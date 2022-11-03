Well-known regional poets and writers will read from their works during a special two-day event in Norfolk and Wayne next month. The Northeast Community College Visiting Writers Series and Wayne State College’s Plains Writers Series sponsor the Nebraska Poetry Festival Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17, on their respective campuses.
Featured authors include Matt Mason, Twyla Hansen, JV Brummels, Michael Catherwood, Neil Harrison, Greg Kosmicki, Kiara Letcher, Stephanie Marcellus, Gailmarie Pahmeier, Todd Robinson, Marjorie Saiser, Mark Sanders, Barbara Schmitz, Shyla Shehan, Michael Skau, William Trowbridge, Scott Abels, Bonnie Bartee, Chad Christensen, Lin Brummels, Kelly Weber and Rich Wyatt.
The Nebraska Poetry Festival takes place Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Northeast Community College’s Union 73. The event continues Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Wayne State College’s Gardner Hall.
Following the festival on Nov. 17 is Poetry Slam 45. The slam will be at the Max Bar and Grill in downtown Wayne at 7 p.m., with registration at 6 p.m. Slam participants need four original poems, and there is a registration fee.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information on the Nebraska Poetry Festival, visit wscpress.com or contact: Chad Christensen (chchris1@wsc.edu) or Bonnie Johnson-Bartee (bonnie@northeast.edu).