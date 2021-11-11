WAYNE — The Wayne State College Jazz Ensemble will offer an evening of feel-good music on Thursday, Dec. 2. The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place at the WSC Music Annex (Praise Assembly of God building, 1000 E. 10th St. in Wayne). This event is free and open to the public.

Engaging selections offer improvised solo opportunities and technical challenges for the ensemble. Instrumental soloists include Austin Burkhardt of Winnetoon; Channing Walden of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.; Wynter Fulsaas of Oakdale; Jacob Pedersen of Norfolk; Lane McRoberts of Homer; Kiernan Baker of Seward; Alexander Kesting of Pierce; Luke Jacobs of Phillips; and Haley Richstein of Bellevue. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by adjunct instructor Dr. Jesse McBee.

The repertoire incorporates an energetic and patriotic “America The Beautiful” by Samuel A. Ward; the Cuban dance, contemporary groove “Funky Cha-Cha” by Arturo Sandoval; and the classic swing band tune “Basie-Straight Ahead” by Sammy Nestico. Traditional jazz favorites are balanced with the beautiful modern ballad “Lifelong Friends” by Kris Berg and a festive swing arrangement of “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” arranged by Rich DeRosa.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information, please contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

Tags

In other news

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Harry has sharply attacked the failure of social media companies to challenge hate online, revealing that he warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the site was being used to stage political unrest.

Are you vaxxed? Some families face fraught divide over jabs

Are you vaxxed? Some families face fraught divide over jabs

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving is Jonatan Mitchell's favorite holiday, usually spent with his wife co-hosting up to 20 loved ones. He’d been looking forward to the gathering this year after calling it off in 2020 due to the pandemic, but one of the most pressing issues of the times got in the …

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.