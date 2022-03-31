WAYNE — Wayne State College hosts its first Plains Writers Workshop on Friday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Gardner Hall Auditorium. Sponsored by the WSC Language and Literature Department, the workshop is free and open to the public.
Sara Henning, coordinator of creative writing at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, leads the workshop, “Write Your Way to Wonder.” The afternoon includes readings from Henning’s newly published poetry collection, “Terra Incognita,” and poetry writing exercises for attendees. A book signing, opportunity to meet the featured author and discussion about the WSC English program follows. Refreshments will be provided.
Writers of all levels are welcomed to attend this special afternoon of creativity. Paper and pencils are provided. If you prefer to write via a laptop or other electronic device, feel free to bring it with you. Preregistration is not required. Email Dr. Stephanie Marcellus, associate professor of communication art, at stmarce1@wsc.edu to sign up or inquire about the workshop.
Henning is an award-winning author of “View from True North,” “Terra Incognita” and “Burn.” Her work has been published in Quarterly West, Crab Orchard Review, Witness, Crazyhorse, Meridian and The Cincinnati Review. She also serves as poetry editor for Stephen F. Austin State University Press.