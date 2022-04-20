WSC Chamber Choir concert inspires optimism through song

WAYNE — The Wayne State College Chamber Choir inspires optimism with songs of love, longing and hope during a Thursday, April 21, performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ley Theatre. The concert is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed. To view the livestream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
The concert repertoire accentuates the choir’s vocal diversity through accompanied, a cappella and solo performances. Selections include whimsical Renaissance-era madrigal love songs and uplifting songs from theatrical productions. “96,000” from “In the Heights” is a clever rendition about winning a lottery jackpot. “30/90” from “tick, tick … BOOM!” captures the yearning to enjoy life. A jazz setting of “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” conveys a message of eternal hopefulness.
Dr. Matthew Armstrong, associate professor of music, conducts the choir. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as collaborative pianist.
For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.