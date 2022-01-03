Wayne State College students attended the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 38th annual Global Conference and Pitch Competition in Tampa, Florida, which consisted of motivational and inspirational keynote presenters representing subject matter experts, networking and mentorship opportunities, chapter awards and a pitch competition consisting of a $15,000 prize pool.
Wayne State College recently created a new CEO (Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization) Chapter. The purpose of CEO is to support and inspire the growth and development of entrepreneurial-minded students through business creation, network development, and innovation opportunities.
Wayne State College students were accompanied to Tampa by Dr. Trisha Kolterman, CEO faculty adviser and assistant professor of business, and Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director of cooperative education and industry liaison.
"Students acquire knowledge in the classroom. Students achieve wisdom through experiences,” Kolterman said. “The CEO Conference in Tampa opened the world to 13 Wayne State College students to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, to become inspired by successful multimillionaires, and to make memories that will last a lifetime. The students returned from the trip energized and excited, ready to take the CEO Chapter to a higher level of excellence.”
Wayne State students who attended the conference shared how they benefited from the experience.
“Tampa was an amazing trip that brought me out of my comfort zone,” said Jaegher Ogden of Atkinson, a business administration and management major. “This trip taught me so much about myself along with leadership and communication skills. I met a lot of new people on this trip and got to notice many different cultures from around the United States. I can't wait to use what I learned to further my career.”
Mady Cech of Clarkson, who also majors in business administration and management, called the conference “an opportunity of a lifetime.”
“This experience has made a huge impact on our chapter by giving us the tools we need to become the best possible entrepreneurs,” Cech said.
The 13 students from Wayne State who attended the conference were all sophomores and also included Noah Burwell of David City, majoring in computer science; Ty Erwin of Laurel, majoring in business administration/finance; Abigail Gardner of Chadron, majoring in business administration/ accounting; Aubree Howell of Omaha, majoring in business administration/marketing; Brogan Jones of Allen, majoring in business administration/agri-business; Zoey Kreikemeier of West Point, majoring in business administration/marketing; Delaney Meyer of Lincoln, majoring in mass communication/electronic media; Austin Pierce of Brainard, majoring in business administration/management; Conor Ramold of Lincoln, majoring in business administration/management; Summer Schroeder of Clearwater, majoring in business administration/finance; and Jarvis Smith of Harvard, majoring in business administration/agri-business.