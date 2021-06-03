Wayne State College is inviting businesses to register for its on-campus career fair this fall. Companies will have the chance to talk to students from more than 130 programs of study.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Brunch will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There is a registration fee is for two representatives and an additional fee for each other representative. Businesses may contact the career services office for more options, and those interested may call 402-375-7425 or email careerservices@wsc.edu for more information.