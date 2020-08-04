Wayne State College is asking its students and employees to commit to a four-pillar pledge as part of its core operations plan for the upcoming fall semester.
The college’s recently released plan is based on the pledge, which strives for people to self-screen, social distance themselves, practice good hygiene and wear a mask indoors.
“I would encourage that community pledge that talks about taking responsibility, doing what’s right and being safe; I really believe that’s a great approach,” said Marysz Rames, college president. “It will help folks understand we will be together and we will get through the semester. That pledge is really important to me, faculty and staff. I hope they will take seriously and do what’s right.”
Masks will be required in classrooms by students and staff, but professors may waive this guideline if social distancing is possible. They will not be required in the remainder of college buildings but are recommended.
Faculty, staff and students will receive at least two reusable cloth masks each, according to the college website. Disposable masks will be available in campus offices.
A lot of social distancing throughout campus will be up to students, said Jay Collier, director of college relations.
While distancing of 6 feet will be required in academic settings, the college won’t be enforcing the guideline elsewhere, such as in common areas or on campus grounds. But students are recommended to social distance from others whenever possible.
“These are 18- to 22-year-olds, so they are going to have some decisions to make regarding their own behavior and activity,” Collier said. “Right now we’re working on directed health measures from the state, so whatever the state says regarding gatherings, that is what we will be following. In terms of the size of gathering other than large events, if the students want to gather in groups of 14 out on the campus, they can.”
The college is encouraging students to create “family bubbles,” which are subgroups — like roommates — with whom students regularly interact.
“We are looking for that same sort of dynamic as with our families (at home),” Collier said. “If we live in a household with our families, we aren’t social distancing or wearing masks.”
Some 1,300 students usually live on the Wayne State campus. While the college isn’t limiting this number, the rule of all freshmen living on campus has been waived, Collier said. Roommates and visitors also will still be allowed.
The college will be having all face-to-face classes unless a course was already going to be online, Collier said. Students will have the opportunity to take classes remotely and tune in to live courses through Zoom if they have a preexisting health condition.
Some rooms on campus and the Super 8 Motel in Wayne, which has about 40 units, have been set aside for students who need to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or isolate if they are infected.
Collier said he feels the college has enough capacity for any amount of quarantining or isolating students because many who live nearby would choose to go home if they became exposed or infected.
These students would be delivered meals, monitored by college staff and provided remote instruction. For off-campus students, Wayne State will help find resources for support.
The common areas and restrooms in the residence halls will be cleaned daily. Disinfectants and other cleaning supplies for students also will be available to wipe surfaces.
Infection protocols will be implemented with help of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Collier said. If a student or employee is exposed or infected, the department will perform contact tracing before deciding who needs to be quarantined or isolated.
“Say someone is in a class and one person tests positive, they aren’t going to say right away everyone has to quarantine and isolate,” Collier said. “It depends on the duration of the contact, were they wearing a mask, a whole variety of factors. We’ve heard they also have to be within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.”
Free tests will be available to any student who qualifies, Collier said. The college student health center will be prescribing tests to students who need them.
In addition to hygiene guidelines of washing hands, Wayne State wants students and employees to self-screen for symptoms.
The college will be using the smartphone app used by Creighton University called Campus Clear for people to use to monitor their health, Rames said.
Wayne State’s first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 17, and its last day is Friday, Nov. 20. Some students have already started dropping off their belongings into dorms and have been briefed on protocols.
Rames said she believes most students will take responsibility and follow the college’s guidelines to help limit COVID-19 spread.
“I can tell you that we have had some of our athletic teams back and if that’s a reflection of our student body, then I’m impressed. They have taken it seriously,” Rames said. “I’m optimistic students will do the right thing and work within the environment we have, and we will have a successful semester.”