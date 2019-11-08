WAYNE — Wayne State College’s Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press have announced this fall’s Plains Writers Series on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Plains Writers Series is held several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.
The next event will highlight Lisa Fay Coutley, Trey Moody and Kiara Letcher. The readings will begin at 2 p.m. in the lounge on the second floor of the Humanities Building on campus.
Following the Plains Writers Series will be Poetry Slam 42. The slam will be at the Max Bar and Grill in downtown Wayne, starting at 7 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Slam participants need four original poems and must pay a $5 registration fee. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, go to wscpress.com.
Here is more information about the readers.
— LISA FEY COUTLEY is the author of “tether” (Black Lawrence Press, forthcoming 2020), “Errata” (Southern Illinois University Press, 2015), winner of the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry Open Competition Award, and “In the Carnival of Breathing” (Black Lawrence Press, 2011), winner of the Black River Chapbook Competition.
Her poems have been awarded fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Sewanee Writers' Conference, a Rona Jaffe scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference and an Academy of American Poets Levis Prize. Recent poetry appears in AGNI, Los Angeles Review, Missouri Review, Narrative and Pleiades. Recent prose appears in Black Warrior Review, Brevity, Cincinnati Review, Passages North and Prairie Schooner.
She is an assistant professor of poetry and creative nonfiction in the Writer's Workshop at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she advises the student-run journal and coordinates the fall reading series.
— TREY MOODY was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. His first book, “Thought That Nature” (Sarabande Books, 2014), won the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in The Believer, Conduit, Ecotone, Gulf Coast and New England Review. He teaches at Creighton University and lives with his daughter in Omaha.
— KIARA NICOLE LETCHER is poet who lives in Omaha.. She received her master’s of fine arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2014. Her chapbook “Scream Queen” was released October 2019 through The Orchard Street Press. She also has appeared in Green Mountains Review, Plainsongs Magazine, Stone Highway Review, New Bile, Pismire, Villainess Press and Quiet Diamonds.