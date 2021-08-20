The Norfolk Fire Division has a new chief.
Tim Wragge was selected from four candidates to become the city of Norfolk’s 23rd fire chief in 137 years.
City administrator Andy Colvin said Wragge’s community-oriented leadership and experiences with the Norfolk Fire Division made him an ideal fit for the role.
“Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our well-respected and trusted fire division staff continue to provide a high level of service to Norfolk,” Colvin said.
Wragge has worked for the Norfolk Fire Division for nearly 19 years. Starting out as a firefighter and paramedic, he also served as a fire inspector and lieutenant before being promoted to assistant fire chief in 2015.
Wragge and his wife, Erin, have two children and reside in Battle Creek.
“I am very confident and fully believe Chief Wragge has the best interests of the fire division and the citizens it serves as the highest of priority and have no doubt he will do his absolute best to position Norfolk fire and rescue for success today and in the future,” said Scott Cordes, former fire chief and new assistant city administrator.
Mayor Josh Moenning said Wragge’s background and forward-looking approach to community growth make him well-positioned to lead the fire division.
“He’s played a key role in building a culture of excellence within the division and will continue to do so as fire chief,” Moenning said.
Wragge said he is “beyond grateful” to be selected for the role.
“This organization and the city of Norfolk have been great to my family and me the past 19 years. I hope I make those who work alongside me and everyone who paved the way for us in the fire division proud,” Wragge said.
Wragge will begin serving as fire chief on Wednesday, Sept. 1.