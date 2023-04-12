He’s been dead for more than 400 years, but most everyone has said or done something in the past 24 hours directly influenced by him. During the final Hawk Talks lecture at Northeast Community College this semester, students, employees and the public are invited to find out how William Shakespeare is an “ever-present part of our lives — whether we know it or not, whether we want to admit it or not,” according to Pam Saalfeld, who will present the program.

“Knock, Knock! Who’s There? Better be Shakespeare” will be Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., in the lower level of Northeast’s Union 73, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Saalfeld, who serves as director of Northeast’s Center for Global Engagement, said Shakespeare continues to be an influence is everyday conversation.

“We will explore how Shakespeare isn’t just a dead playwright using humor, scandalous facts, audience participation and even a music video,” she said. “There’s a method to this madness, which is also attributed to Shakespeare.”

Hawk Talks are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 13. For more information on Hawk Talks, contact Paul Muncy at paulm@northeast.edu.

Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100

China military 'ready to fight' after drills near Taiwan

Leaked US intel: Russia operatives claimed new ties with UAE

