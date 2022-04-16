The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.

WHEN: Monday, April 18, 4 p.m. Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council are scheduled to have a working session.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers’ meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.

TOPICS

— They are scheduled to discuss airport fuel tanks and the Norfolk Housing Agency. Any action suggested will be forwarded to the Norfolk City Council.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

HELSINKI (AP) — European Union nations Finland and Sweden reached important stages Wednesday on their way to possible NATO membership as the Finnish government issued a security report to lawmakers and Sweden’s ruling party initiated a review of security policy options.

Working session planned

Working session planned

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course

North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at a scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in an area where the rivals once ran a joint tour program, officials said Tuesday in Seoul.

Little Red Hen Theatre presents Elvis tribute

Little Red Hen Theatre presents Elvis tribute

WAKEFIELD — Unforgettable hits such as “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “All Shook Up” and other classics will have audiences dancing in the aisle during the Little Red Hen Theatre’s presentation of “Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember” — a salute to the king of rock 'n' roll led by one of the n…