Working session planned

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.
WHEN: Monday, April 18, 4 p.m. Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council are scheduled to have a working session.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers’ meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.
TOPICS
— They are scheduled to discuss airport fuel tanks and the Norfolk Housing Agency. Any action suggested will be forwarded to the Norfolk City Council.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.