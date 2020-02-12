Gabriel Steinmeyer, workforce development director with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and Norfolk Now since 2018, is no longer in that position.
Steinmeyer said to the Daily News in an email that he was informed Tuesday that his position would no longer receive funding.
Steinmeyer said the funding for his position came from multiple sources, including the City of Norfolk and local businesses, and said the city decided to “reallocate their support to a different effort.”
But Andy Colvin, Norfolk city administrator, said he was unsure why it was described that way.
Colvin said the city is one of several sources of funding for the workforce development position, which also includes prominent local businesses such as Faith Regional Health Services, Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust and others.
However, Colvin said the chamber of commerce makes a request annually for the city’s share of the funding and the money was already approved by the city council and paid late last year.
Colvin said Wednesday morning he was not aware of the situation and was not able to comment on personnel matters at the chamber. Attempts to reach the chamber for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.
Before working in Norfolk beginning in late 2018, Steinmeyer had previously served as the director of economic development for the City of Neligh. He is a native of Spearfish, South Dakota, and had previously spent time studying and working in Georgia and Israel.
Steinmeyer said he was grateful for the opportunity Norfolk provided him to grow as “a leader and community advocate.”
“During my time in Norfolk, I was honored to work with some amazing businesses and community members dedicated to improving the lives of the residents of Norfolk,” Steinmeyer said. “While saddened about the situation, I know there are still some very talented and dedicated individuals working diligently to build our community. I look forward to the new adventure before me and hope I can have the opportunity to benefit Norfolk in the future.”