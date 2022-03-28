Weather permitting, work will begin the week of Monday, April 4, on the bridge spanning West Bow Creek, about 5 miles north of Hartington on Highway 57, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Other phases include repair work on the bridge spanning Norwegian Bow Creek, culvert work, cable guardrail installation and an asphalt overlay. Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals.
An 11-foot width restriction with be in effect. Anticipated completion is fall 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.