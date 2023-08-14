Work to merge Humphrey St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family continues this month.
The Archdiocese of Omaha released the following statement:
“This month, the Humphrey-Lindsay United Leadership Team with archdiocesan consultant Eva Fujan will resume its work to identify the optimal way to bring these two schools together.
“Fujan has begun collecting data and analyzing all the background information thus far. Members of the St. Francis and Holy Family parish and school communities have received a survey to inform this phase of the process.
“Scheduled meetings with the United Planning Committee will alternate between Lindsay and Humphrey. Ms. Fujan’s work will continue into the fall, and ultimately The Humphrey-Lindsay United Leadership Team will deliver its decision to Archbishop George Lucas in December.”
The archdiocese announced in February it was seeking to merge the two schools because of their geographic proximity, which allows them to combine resources, and the teacher shortage is already notably felt in all grades at both schools and hiring high school teachers continues to be challenging.
Originally, the archdiocese offered two merger options — Lindsay Holy Family grades 7-12 join St. Francis, using the Flyers name and branding. The second option was to merge 7-12 grades and create a new school name and branding.
Then in May a third option was presented, which brought the two schools together “by combining resources in a manner that is agreeable to members of both communities.” It said nothing about school names or branding.
However, deadlines were extended.
The planning focusing on implementing the selected option is from January 2024 to August 2025, and implementing the united school plan begins with the 2025-26 school year.
After the merger was announced, representatives from Lindsay began looking into starting a 7-12 school in Lindsay. The elementary school is not included in the merger plans and would remain in place in Lindsay as part of the archdiocese.
Fujan, who founded FarLogic, has worked with more than 25 schools and parishes in Nebraska and Kansas since 2014 on strategic plans, financial resources and facilities management plans and programs and assists organizations in achieving long-term, sustainable planning programs.
She has most recently worked with the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln to do strategic planning programs with schools.