WAYNE — Weather permitting, work will begin Friday, April 29, on Highway 98 from the Highway 98 and Highway 81 junction to the Highway 98 and Highway 35 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Knife River Midwest of Sioux City, Iowa, is the contractor. Work includes concrete patching, milling the existing surface, widening the driving lanes, and resurfacing the roadway with asphalt. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.
Anticipated completion is August 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.