Construction on a new park for downtown Norfolk officially broke ground this week.
Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk has started on Riverpoint Square, located adjacent to the Johnny Carson mural on Third Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Construction is expected to last six to eight weeks, said Steve Rames, Norfolk city engineer, giving a completion date later this year or early 2021. As long as the weather is relatively normal in the fall and early winter, Rames said, it should be completed on time, although some smaller details may need to wait until the spring.
The park has been in the works for several years and was previously scheduled for construction last summer, but no contractor submitted a bid to the city after spring flooding caused contractors to refocus on more urgent work.
To make the project more attractive to contractors, the project also includes paving work on an alleyway nearby.
The park is envisioned as a gathering space where festivals or farmers markets could take place.